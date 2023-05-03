Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $562,065.59 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00059188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

