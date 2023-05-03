Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 488,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

AIT stock opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,183,000 after acquiring an additional 109,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

