Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,374 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 410,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,541,000 after buying an additional 226,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $203.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $281.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

