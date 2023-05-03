Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Invests $253,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,334,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $16,895,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

