Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTI. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 489,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 156,457 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 116,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 227,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 107,340 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AXT

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXT Stock Up 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.49.

AXTI stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.09.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

