Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 3.4%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 140,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 451,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The firm has a market cap of $671.97 million, a P/E ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 584,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,968 shares of company stock worth $403,608. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

