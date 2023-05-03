Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.39

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 109724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Ares Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Ares Acquisition by 118.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Ares Acquisition by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 185.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

