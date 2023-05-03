Arhaus (ARHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Arhaus has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $356.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 97.89%. On average, analysts expect Arhaus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARHS opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $5,976,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 565,276 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1,663.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 276,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 261,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

