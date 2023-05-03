Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $167,614.20 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,039,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,477. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

