Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Down 15.7 %

Shares of ANET opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $130,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $130,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,897 shares of company stock valued at $53,461,611 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 21.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 181.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.10.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

