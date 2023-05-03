Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Trading Down 15.7 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.88. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.10.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,897 shares of company stock valued at $53,461,611. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.