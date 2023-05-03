Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$60.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.75.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATZ traded down C$9.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.15. 3,612,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,256. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$31.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.32.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

