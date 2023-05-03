Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.79. 699,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

