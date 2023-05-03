Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,728,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.38. 1,726,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

