Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INTU traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.54. 170,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,838. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

