Arizona State Retirement System Has $24.89 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,890,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.85. 1,380,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,718. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.