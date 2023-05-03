Arizona State Retirement System Has $42.91 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,517 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $7.80 on Wednesday, reaching $360.86. 1,017,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,761. The company has a market capitalization of $165.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

