Arizona State Retirement System Has $89.39 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $89,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

TSLA traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $164.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,132,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,002,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.37 and a 200-day moving average of $176.74. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50. The company has a market capitalization of $520.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

