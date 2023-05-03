Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 690,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $76,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,971,000 after buying an additional 1,901,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,234 shares of company stock valued at $49,996,664 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.16. The stock has a market cap of $300.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

