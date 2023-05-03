Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.61.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.82. 5,413,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,986,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

