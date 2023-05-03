Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $58,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,323,841.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $150.86. The stock had a trading volume of 965,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,987. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $406.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

