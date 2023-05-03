Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.
NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.05. The company had a trading volume of 371,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,690. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.46.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.
