Ark Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.39 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Ark has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $53.39 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004235 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003247 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,707,030 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

