Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. 1,424,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.
In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ARWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
