Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. 1,424,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

