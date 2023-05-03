Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 434,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,821.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $24,007,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Arvinas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,340,000 after buying an additional 606,500 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $17,752,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $12,524,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Arvinas by 816.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 244,065 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arvinas Stock Down 0.1 %

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Arvinas stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.75. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.