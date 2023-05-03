Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVNGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 434,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $51,529.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,821.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $24,007,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Arvinas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,340,000 after buying an additional 606,500 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $17,752,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $12,524,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Arvinas by 816.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 244,065 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Arvinas Stock Down 0.1 %

Arvinas stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.75. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

