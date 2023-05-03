Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Posts Earnings Results

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ashland updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ASH opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland has a 12-month low of $91.66 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Ashland alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ashland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,425,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ashland by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after buying an additional 126,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ashland by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after buying an additional 64,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ashland Company Profile

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.