Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Posts Earnings Results

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ashland updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Ashland Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of ASH opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland has a 12-month low of $91.66 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ashland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,425,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ashland by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after buying an additional 126,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ashland by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after buying an additional 64,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Ashland Company Profile
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
