Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Societe Generale

Equities research analysts at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.96) to GBX 6,300 ($78.71) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.72) to GBX 6,000 ($74.96) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,367.20.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.66.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

