Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 6.4% in April

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Aspen Aerogels Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $423.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Aspen Aerogels Company Profile
Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.
Featured Articles
