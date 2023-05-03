Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 6.4% in April

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $423.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,974,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after buying an additional 555,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 419,657 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 766,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,788,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

