Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.46–$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.61 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 781,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,357. The stock has a market cap of $437.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.11. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

