Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Up to $41.59

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.59, but opened at $43.94. Astec Industries shares last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 15,222 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTE. StockNews.com began coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $996.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $349.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after acquiring an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

