ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,569 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of ATI worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ATI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,409,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78,421 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,482,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 963,620 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Trading Up 1.0 %

ATI opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Stories

