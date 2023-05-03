AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. AtriCure updated its FY23 guidance to $(1.15)-(1.10) EPS.

AtriCure Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 761,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,221. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AtriCure by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 31,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

