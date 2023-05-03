AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of T opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

