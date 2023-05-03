Audius Price Down 5.2% This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Audius has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $300.65 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,174,306,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,289,093 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

