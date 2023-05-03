Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aura Biosciences by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 40,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $353.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.07. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

