Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) were up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €84.98 ($93.38) and last traded at €84.80 ($93.19). Approximately 66,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.90 ($92.20).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDA shares. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($112.09) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €86.11 and a 200 day moving average of €82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

