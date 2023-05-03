Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 769,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 526% from the previous session’s volume of 122,848 shares.The stock last traded at $50.56 and had previously closed at $50.35.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $816.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

