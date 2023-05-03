Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Short Interest Update

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 158,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,155. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Insider Activity

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,233.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,531.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,233.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,875 shares of company stock worth $1,310,050. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 155.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

