Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS.

Shares of AVNT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. 199,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $52.37.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Avient’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

AVNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Avient by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avient by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

