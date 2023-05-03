Avinger (AVGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGRGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Avinger to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Avinger Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.