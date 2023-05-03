Avinger (AVGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Avinger to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Avinger Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

