Avinger (AVGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Avinger to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.54.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
