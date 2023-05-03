AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Announces Dividend of $1.47

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.4742 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.38.

AXA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. AXA has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get AXA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AXA from €32.00 ($35.16) to €34.00 ($37.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.