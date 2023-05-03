Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

NYSE AXTA traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. 4,696,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Axalta Coating Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.95.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $279,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

