Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.67 and last traded at $60.50. Approximately 304,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 632,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Axonics Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,930 shares of company stock worth $2,070,535. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

