Axos Financial, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Axos Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

