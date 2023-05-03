AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 10,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 26,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

AXS Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Get AXS Cannabis ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Cannabis ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AXS Cannabis ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of AXS Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About AXS Cannabis ETF

The Cannabis ETF (THCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the AXS Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of legal cannabis companies selected and weighted by market capitalization. The fund primarily holds North American companies but may also invest in other countries. THCX was launched on Jul 9, 2019 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.