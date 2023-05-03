Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$10.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,057.00 and a beta of 1.14. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$11.39.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$18.09 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

