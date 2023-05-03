Ayro (AYRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 766.83% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ayro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ayro Price Performance

Shares of AYRO opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Ayro has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $19.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ayro Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ayro by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ayro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ayro by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AYRO, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also

