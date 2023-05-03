Ayro (AYRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 766.83% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ayro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ayro Price Performance
Shares of AYRO opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Ayro has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $19.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ayro Company Profile
AYRO, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayro (AYRO)
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.