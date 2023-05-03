B. Riley Trims Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Target Price to $25.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

RCKY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $208.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rocky Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

