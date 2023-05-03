Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 86.77% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 1.6 %

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.88. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,757.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,757.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 505,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,946.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $187,750. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after buying an additional 339,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 250,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 625,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

