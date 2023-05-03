Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 131,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,083. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

