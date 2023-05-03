Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 131,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,083. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $23.30.
About Baosheng Media Group
